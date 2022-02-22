West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi on Ganga erosion issue

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over land erosion issue on banks of river Ganga in parts of the state including Malda, Murshidabad and Nadia.

In the letter, the Chief Minister also urged the Prime Minister to intervene in the issue so that flood management and restoration schemes can be started at the earliest to save lives from the disaster.

“The perpetual flood and erosion along trans-boundary rivers like Mahananda, Fulhar, Tangon, Atrayee and Purnabhava are also a major cause for erosion in 21 blocks of Uttar Dinajpur, Dakshin Dinajpur and Malda districts of the state,” read the part of the letter.

In the letter, the Chief Minister also mentioned that after Farakka Barrage was built erosion on the banks of river Ganga has become more rampant leading to a severe loss of public properties and agricultural lands.

“Almost 2,800 hectares of fertile land have been engulfed by the river and there have been damage to public and private properties to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore during the last 15 years. There has been adverse impact on Ganga-Padma erosion in context of the Indo-Bangladesh Ganga Treaty of 1996,” further read the letter.

Mentioning that the issue was also raised last year on August 31 during the Jal Shakti Mission, Mamata has written that no response was made by the BJP-led Central government on the issue.

“The concomitant expenditure for river bank protection would be to the tune of rupees 571 crore. It is becoming increasingly difficult for the state government to arrange for funds required for new bank protection work,” claimed Mamata in her letter to Modi.

Mamata also mentioned that the state government had spent rupees 168.47 crore in the last four year over river bank protection work and also stated that another rupees 80.67 crore was spent after the 2021 monsoon.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 08:24 PM IST