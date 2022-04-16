West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee visits Kalighat temple after victory in Ballygunge and Asansol bypolls; see photos

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday visited the Kalighat temple in Kolkata after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidates won the bypolls in both Asansol Lok Sabha and Ballygunge Assembly constituencies today.

This is the first ever victory of a TMC candidate from Asansol since the creation of this Lok Sabha constituency.

Although the final margin of victory for both the constituencies are yet to be declared by the Election Commission, figures available from the counting centres confirmed the victory of Trinamool in both the constituencies.

In Ballygunge Assembly bypolls, Trinamool candidate and singer-turned politician, Babul Supriyo, defeated his nearest rival, CPI(M)'s Saira Shah Halim, by around 20,000 votes.

In Asansol Lok Sabha polls, Trinamool nominee and actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha defeated his nearest contestant, BJP's Agnimitra Paul, by a whooping margin of over 2.97 lakh votes.

Earlier in the day, Mamata Banerjee thanked voters for giving 'decisive mandate' to TMC candidates.

"I sincerely thank the electors of the Asansol Parliamentary Constituency and the Ballygunge Assembly Constituency for giving decisive mandate to AITC party candidates", tweeted Mamata Banerjee.

"We consider this to be our people's warm Shubho Nababarsho gift to our Ma-Mati-Manush organization. Salute to the voters for reposing faith in us, yet again," she added in another tweet.

