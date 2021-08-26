West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee to visit North Bengal amid BJP’s claim of separate statehood

Kolkata: At a time when the BJP leaders are asking for separate statehood of North Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after becoming the chief minister for the third time will visit North Bengal for the first time on September 6.

According to TMC sources, Mamata will be going to North Bengal for three days and will also oversee the works being done there.

“Earlier Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s North Bengal trip was cancelled owing to bad weather. She will see the developmental works being done by the TMC government and is also likely to see problems being faced by the people there,” said the sources.

It can be recalled that on June 16 BJP Alipurduar MP John Barla had demanded separate statehood of North Bengal and claimed that people of North Bengal are being deprived of development.

Last week West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh also mentioned that John Barla’s claim is ‘legitimate’ as people of North Bengal are not getting proper basic infrastructure.

However, there are still many BJP leaders namely Locket Chatterjee and Rahul Sinha who are against dividing West Bengal.

Meanwhile, apart from Bengal, TMC is also planning to celebrate the foundation day of TMCP (student wing of Trinamool Congress) on August 28 in Tripura.

According to party sources, giant screens will also be set up at Tripura in every district to live telecast speech of TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee on the occasion.

