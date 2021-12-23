West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to skip meeting called by PM Modi on Friday; here's why

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressing an administrative meeting in state secretariat Nabanna asked Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi to write a letter to PMO informing that she won’t be attending the virtual meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss over ways to commemorate birth anniversary celebration of revolutionary leader Rishi Aurobindo Ghosh.

The birth anniversary celebration will be a part of 75 years of Independence on August 15 next year.

Notably, a day before in a meeting chaired by the PM, Mamata Banerjee was not allowed to speak during the meeting.

“It is not right to politicize everything. I would have given my inputs if I was allowed to speak. We have already made several programmes on Aurobindo Ghosh so I won’t be attending the meeting on December 24,” said Mamata while instructing CS to write the letter.

Painter Jogen Chowdhury who was also present in the meeting at Nabanna also slammed the BJP led central government and said that it is ‘unfortunate’ that the Chief Minister of West Bengal was not allowed to speak even though Bengal had made ‘significant’ contribution in India’s freedom movement.

Instructing West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu, the Chief Minister said that he should look into the matter that the freedom struggle of India and the role of Bengal in it should be incorporated in school’s curriculum.

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 10:52 PM IST