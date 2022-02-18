West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee to hold working committee meeting, likely to announce office bearers of new panel

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will likely announce office-bearers of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) party’s newly-formed national working committee on Friday as she has convened the panel’s first meeting.

“She may also announce the names of the mayors of the four civic bodies, which the TMC won,” said a TMC leader told Hindustan Times.



Banerjee earlier last week announced a 20-member national working committee amid a growing rift within the party.

The announcement is seen as a bid to assert Banerjee's control over the party, and stem dissension between a section of TMC's old guards and the next generation leaders.

The new working committee includes former Union minister Yashwant Sinha, Amit Mitra, and Abhishek Banerjee, who was in June 2021 appointed as TMC’s national general secretary. Abhishek Banerjee’s post was dissolved along with the previous working committee.

TMC had won the three corporations and wrested power in Siliguri civic body from CPI(M)-led Left Front earlier this week.



Banerjee had announced that TMC leader Gautam Deb would be the next mayor of Siliguri and the names of the mayors of other three civic bodies will be decided.

She had dissolved the party’s national office bearers’ committee, which included her nephew Abhishek Banerjee who was the TMC national general secretary on Saturday and formed a 20-member working committee amid a growing rift between the party old timers and Gen Next.

Amidst the rift in the party over the candidate list for the upcoming civic polls to 108 municipalities in the state, the TMC is mulling action against dissidents who have filed nominations as independents.

With inputs from PTI

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 11:05 AM IST