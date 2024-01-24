West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Sustains Injury On Forehead After Her Car Stopped Abruptly To Avoid Collision

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses the gathering during Administrative Review Meeting, in Bardhaman district, Wednesday, January 24, 2024. | PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee sustained an injury on her forehead after the driver of her car abruptly applied brakes to avoid collision on Wednesday. The incident happened in Bardhaman district, where addressed a gathering during Administrative Review Meeting.

Banerjee was on the front seat of the car next to the driver, when the incident happened. Another vehicle suddenly came front of their convoy, causing the driver to apply sudden brakes. According to the Telegraph India newspaper, the chief minister took the road instead of a chopper on to return to Kolkata because of bad weather conditions in in south Bengal.

In June 2023, the chief minister sustained an injury in her left leg after her chopper made an emergency landing of her chopper at the Sevoke Air Base in Siliguri.

TMC to go solo in West Bengal for Lok Sabha elections

Earlier on Wednesday, Banerjee said TMC would contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal independently. The statement that came amid the ongoing seat-sharing talks further strengthened the doubts about a rift within the INDIA bloc.

"I had no discussions with the Congress party. I have always said that in Bengal, we will fight alone. I am not concerned about what will be done in the country but we are a secular party and in Bengal, we will alone defeat BJP. I am a part of the INDIA alliance. Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra is passing through our state but we have not been informed about it," Banerjee said.

However, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who is on his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, said that that Congress has maintained close relations with TMC.