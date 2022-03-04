West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee sustains back injury after her aircraft hits mid-air turbulence while returning from Varanasi: Sources

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s aircraft was caught into mid-air turbulence while returning to Kolkata from Varanasi.

According to sources, the flight was above 37,000 feet when suddenly the incident happened.

The double engine French-made aircraft is taken on lease by the state government.

According to TMC sources, the Chief Minister has ordered a probe.

“The Chief Minister sustained back injury and also asked whether route clearance was given before the trip. She has demanded a probe,” said the sources.

TMC state general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that apart from police the airport authorities will also conduct a separate probe.

“The situation was extremely worrisome. When the Chief Minister started from Varanasi the weather was extremely clear and there was no hindrance. The actual cause of the incident will definitely be probed,” said Ghosh.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 10:26 PM IST