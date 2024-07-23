West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee Slams Union Budget 2024 As Politically Biased And Anti-Poor, Criticises Neglect Of State

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | PTI

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday slammed the Union Budget, calling it ‘politically bias’.

“This budget is anti-people and anti-poor. This budget is not for the poor. They have done this budget only to satisfy one party’s vested interests. This is a politically biased budget. I have understood that Bengal has been completely deprived. Bengal doesn’t need anybody’s mercy but if the dignity of Bengal is affected, the people of Bengal will raise their voice,” said Mamata.

Taking further potshots at the budget, the West Bengal Chief Minister added that the budget had deprived the poor. “Many natural disasters occur in Bengal, as it is a riverine state. The flood management funds have been given to neighbouring states but not Bengal. What crime has Bengal done? The centre is jealous of Bengal. Before the vote they (BJP) promised many things. Why is there no mention of Darjeeling, Kalimpong and other flood prone places? I don’t see any light. It is a dark budget,” further added Mamata.

Meanwhile, few economists say that although there is nothing for Bengal, the budget is ‘not anti-poor’. Economist Suman Mukhopadhyay said that though he is sad that there is nothing for Bengal but also mentioned that he cannot call the budget ‘anti-poor’.

“Yes, Bengal is deprived. The North East is also deprived. Maybe the fiscal deficit can be met by this budget, but can’t they (center) see floods in Teesta and other places in Bengal? Odisha is made a tourist destination and why not Bengal? There are several places in Bengal. Foreign reserve is going down in Bengal. That should have been addressed. From the economic side some places are addressed but not all spheres. I won’t say it is an anti-poor budget,” said Mukhopadhyay.

“The Union Budget is pro people and poor and also pro startups. The Bengal government should utilize the funds sent by the central government effectively and not divert the funds for some other thing. The government of West Bengal should realize that the financial ship of Bengal is sinking,” said Governor CV Ananda Bose.