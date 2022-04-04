West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee slams Centre over fuel price hike, demands all-party meeting

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday that the BJP-led Central government should hold a meeting with all the parties over the constant rise in fuel prices.

“The economy of Sri Lanka is really bad and India’s economy is worse under the BJP led central government. Instead of politically utilizing the central agencies, the central government should conduct a meeting with all the parties to discuss ways to stand by the people,” said Mamata.

Addressing a press conference from state secretariat Nabanna, Mamata alleged that BJP is ‘masterpiece’ of violence.

“BJP always shouts and speaks about violence in Bengal. They just want to malign our government as we are doing good work. BJP is a masterpiece of violence. Cattle, coal smuggling happens from UP and Rajasthan through Bengal to Bangladesh and we are blamed. BSF is not in my hand,” alleged the Chief Minister.

Taking further potshots at the Central government, Mamata claimed that despite reminders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is ‘not’ bothered about the education of the students who returned from Ukraine.

“There are several medical and engineering colleges in the country. I want to give free education to the students returned from Ukraine and after several requests, the Prime Minister didn’t give an affirmative nudge. They want to send the students to Hungary instead of keeping them in the country,” mentioned Mamata.

While giving out job certificates to the families of the deceased in the Rampurhat incident, Mamata claimed that she had kept her promise.

“I kept my words. Today I am giving government jobs to 10 people in group D who were affected by the Birbhum violence,” added Mamata.

On March 21, charred bodies of eight people were recovered from Bogtui village in Rampurhat in Birbhum district, hours after the murder of the TMC block president Bhadu Sheikh. The CBI is investigating the incident.

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 08:40 PM IST