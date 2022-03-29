West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee slams Centre over fuel price hike

Darjeeling: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday slammed the BJP-led central government for the constant fuel price hike in the country.

Addressing a public programme in Darjeeling, Mamata said that BJP instead of giving attention to issues for which people are facing problems is trying to ‘divert’ attention.

Referring to the Bogtui incident, Mamata said that to malign West Bengal, BJP is diverting issues.

It can be noted that nine people were charred to death in Bogtui village in Birbhum following which the opposition cried foul against the TMC and alleged ‘deteriorating’ law and order in the state.

Mamata also urged all the political parties to ‘collectively’ work for North Bengal.

“If all the political parties in the hills unite then together all can work for the development of the hills. Kanchenjunga is smiling and there is no violence in the hills. Let us all start our journey from here,” said Mamata.

Slamming the BJP, the Chief Minister said that by making ‘tall’ promises ahead of the election saffron party takes votes.

“The price of fuel is constantly rising. This shows the concern of the BJP. The rise of fuel prices is giving constant headaches to the common people but BJP is not bothered. Ahead of the polls by making tall promises they win votes,” further claimed the Chief Minister.

Talking about her ‘development’, Mamata said that she had given one crore 53 lakh women of the state ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’ (monthly money scheme for the women).

“TMC is known for development. From farmers to widows whatever promises I have made, I have kept them. More development will be done in the hills,” added Mamata.

However, BJP slammed Mamata for not reducing the tax charged by the state government on fuel.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 09:42 PM IST