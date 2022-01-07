West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee sends fruit baskets to COVID-19 patients; to hold meeting with PM Modi over rising cases

Kolkata: The West Bengal government is sending a fruit basket as unique gift along with a 'get well soon' message to COVID-19 patients. So far, around 10,000 fruit baskets have been prepared and distributed across Kolkata by the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, according to a report.

Authorities have been tasked with the job of distributing the fruit baskets along with the message. They are visiting the households of the Covid patients to deliver the packages.

In units where the infection rate is high, the packages are being dropped outside the house or building and the residents are informed over the phone.



Meanwhile, the chief minister will hold a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday in wake of a rapid rise in single-day cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) amid the Omicron outbreak.



Bengal logged 15,421 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday, up from 14,022 on the preceding day. Of the 15,421, a total of 6,569 were reported from Kolkata. The active case count in the state has climbed to 8,059, according to the state Covid-19 bulletin data.



So far, 20 cases of the highly transmissible variant of the virus have been detected in Bengal. There are as many as 14 active Omicron patients in the state.



Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal, Director of Health Services Dr. Ajoy Chakraborty and Director of Medical Education Debashis Bhattacharya have all tested positive for Covid-19.



Heads of several hospitals and medical colleges in Kolkata and the districts have been infected with Covid, while hundreds of teachers, doctors, nurses and health workers, including the principal of NRS Medical College and the National Medical College and Hospital, have also been affected by the virus.

