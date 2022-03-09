West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says shots were fired at her during Nandigram campaign

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Assembly said that conspiracy had been hatched against her at Nandigram during Assembly polls last year. She even said that her life was at risk at Nandigram.

“Adjustments were made just to make me lose the Nandigram seat. I was not even allowed to campaign. Shots were fired targeting me. The conspirators should apologize,” said Mamata.

It can be recalled that Mamata had hurt her leg while campaigning at Nandigram after her car’s door slammed against a pole.

Slamming the BJP, Mamata said that the saffron camp should not get a single seat in the Assembly and alleged that BJP doesn’t think about people.

“BJP claimed that they will get over 200 seats but the reality is known to everyone. Next time they will come down to zero. BJP’s days are numbered,” mentioned the Chief Minister.

The second day of the budget session was also disrupted after BJP chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan while the Chief Minister was addressing the session.

Meanwhile, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar once again took to Twitter and uploaded a video of Mamata praising her party members for maintaining ‘dignity’ of Assembly said, “There can be no justification to sanctify, much less applaud, ‘gherao/blockade’ of Guv in the hallowed precincts of august WBLA. Reflect !! Where are we heading ! and Why ! Hon’ble CM applauding What ! “Disorder” in the House ! We all need to work to blossom democracy.”

Slamming the Governor, TMC leader Sashi Panja said that the Governor didn’t see the ruckus caused by the BJP MLAs.

“The Governor also asked the BJP MLAs to maintain decorum, but the BJP MLAs didn’t even listen to him. But the Governor didn’t write anything about it,” said Sashi.

Meanwhile, Assembly Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay said that by summoning him, the Governor is ‘unnecessarily’ politicizing the Assembly issue.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 09:55 PM IST