West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee raises insurance cover to Rs 10 lakh for workers on frontline

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that the life insurance of doctor’s nurses, hospital workers, ICDS and all those associated engaged in the COVID-19 medical care to Rs10 lakh from Rs5 lakh. “

The life insurance coverage is being increased from Rs5 lakh to Rs10 lakh till May15, 2020 for doctors, nurses, sweepers, hospital staff in both government and private sectors, transportation, Police. They are sacrificing a lot for the well-being of the nation,” said Mamata.

The West Bengal CM expressed her gratitude to doctors, nurses, conservancy workers and others for their selfless duty by putting the interest of society above anything else to save people during the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

“I would like to convey my heartfelt gratitude and appreciation for all the doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, police personnel, government officials, emergency response personnel, sanitation workers and volunteers who have come forward in this hour of need to fight Covid-19.” Mamata applauded the work done by those in essential service sectors. The CM had held a discussion with the district administrations on coronavirus preparedness.

The meeting via videoconferencing was held with district magistrates, doctors, nurses, police officials of all districts from Nabanna. “There is no need to panic. Those with asthma, heart issues, lung problems or diabetic should be a bit careful.

We have already received 210 ventilators and have ordered 300 more,” said Mamata, talking about how to address health concerns. According to sources in the health department, all 22 districts in West Bengal will have 22 specialised hospitals to tackle coronavirus.

The state’s specialty hospitals and private hospitals will be used so that pressure is not put on hospitals in Kolkata. The health department has asked all district heads to send a list of hospitals available in the districts which can be used.

Mamata has also ensured all arrangements are in place for doctors, health workers, conservancy workers and policemen working relentlessly to keep people safe. Apart from hospitals in the city, masks and personal protective equipment (PPE) were provided to doctors and health workers nonhospital in the city and districts.