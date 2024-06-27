West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee Puts Hold On Eviction Drive, Emphasizes Hawker Zone Identification

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | PTI

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday had strictly warned of dire consequences to the councillors and other partymen including arrest if anyone under their ward has illegal pocessions on government lands.

“My intention is not to allow settlers and then bulldoze. The restriction should be imposed from the beginning. Some people have become greedy. This thing should be stopped. Any local councillor or leader in whose areas public space is occupied by hawkers will be arrested. Any cops found doing anything wrong the senior police can arrest them also,” said Mamata.

After requests from several hawkers for some time to shift their shops, the Chief Minister had given a deadline of one month before she sits for another review meeting.

Taking potshots at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly filling up a pond in Asansol and building a three storeyed house, Mamata said, “One can check the papers. I am not saying without proof. Look at Hatibagan and other important places like Zoo and Gariahat, there is no space for vehicles and pedestrians as so many hawkers are there illegally. This cannot continue.”

The Chief Minister also asked the state police to be more active. Mamata also instructed Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor Firhad Hakim to identify buildings where the hawkers can keep their belongings.

“It is not possible for the hawkers to take their belongings back home. Many of them live in far-off areas. Buildings should be identified close to the hawking zones so that it is convenient for them. Also illegal parking places should be identified,” further added the West Bengal Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, three people including a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader got arrested from North Bengal’s Siliguri area for illegally selling government land.

However, the Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari alleged, “Mamata Banerjee’s bulldozer is limited to areas like Hatibagan and Gariahat while parts of New Market, Khiddipore and Raja Bazar are being spared.” Incidentally, parts of New Market, Kiddirpore and Raja Bazar are mostly minority dominated areas.