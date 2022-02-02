West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee once again urges regional parties to unite against BJP

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during TMC’s organizational election once again urged all the regional parties to unite together to oust BJP in the 2024 general election.

“TMC has fought several battles and won. TMC is synonymous to fighting and now it is our fight against the autocratic BJP. TMC believes in purity, perseverance and patience. All regional parties should unite in order to oust BJP from the Centre in 2024,” said Mamata.

“If we can oust the devious 34 years regime of the Left Front we can even defeat the BJP with or without Congress. Congress indirectly helps BJP at several places,” mentioned the TMC supremo.

It can be noted that Mamata got re-elected as the TMC chairperson unopposed in the organizational election.

Adding that the TMC was started as West Bengal Trinamool Congress, Mamata claimed that the Election Commission had asked to hold the organizational election at the earliest so that the TMC becomes All India Trinamool Congress (AITC).

“Even BJP started from Gujarat and TMC from this state on January 1, 1998. Now TMC is a national party and we will fight together to stand beside the people across the state,” said Mamata.

Taking potshots at the saffron camp, Mamata alleged that for the BJP it is only money and the central agencies and also that for the TMC it is the public connection.

“The BJP is selling everything from Rail to SAIL. From Demonetization to closure of BJP every policy of the BJP is anti-people. They (BJP) even politicized the Padma Shri award. Missionaries of Charity’s accounts were closed only after TMC’s protest that they had taken a move,” claimed Mamata.

Mentioning that India would not have got Independence if Bengal didn’t take an ‘active’ part in India’s struggle for freedom.

“Bengal has a heritage and culture of its own and BJP cannot destroy it. Gandhiji did more movement in Bengal than in Gujarat. Nobody can forget the contribution of Bengal for Independence,” added the TMC chairperson.

Slamming the Union Budget, the Chief Minister claimed that it doesn’t have anything for the poor, unemployed and farmers.

Urging the party workers including the MPs, MLAs and the Councilors to stand firm by the people, Mamata firmly asked all the party members to stop ‘infighting’.

“If the elected leaders and the workers can firmly stand together and work in the state then some leaders can make inroads in other states,” mentioned the TMC supremo.

Addressing the crowd, Mamata also claimed that the TMC will contest Parliamentary elections in 2024 from the state of Uttar Pradesh and also that she will visit UP on February 8 to support Akhilesh Yadav and Samajwadi Party for the upcoming Assembly election there.

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 11:29 PM IST