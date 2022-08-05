West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi in Delhi | Twitter/@PMOIndia

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital. According to reports, she is likely to discuss multiple issues, including GST dues for her state.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of the arrest of former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the school jobs scam. His arrest shook the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and its supremo was forced to reshuffle her cabinet.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Modi-Mamata meeting, former Governor of Meghalaya and former BJP state president Tathagata Roy took to Twitter and asked PM Modi to convince the people that there is no "setting" between him and Banerjee.

“Kolkata is agog with apprehension of a ‘setting’. Which means a secret understanding between Modiji and Mamata, whereby the thieves of Trinamool and/or the murderers of BJP workers would go scot-free. Please convince us that there wud be no such ‘setting’ @narendramodi @PMOIndia,” Roy tweeted.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Mamata, who is in Delhi on a four-day visit, is also set to meet newly appointed President Droupadi Murmu.

She is also likely to attend a Niti Aayog governing council meeting on August 7 that will be chaired by PM Modi. She did not attend the meeting last year.

On Thursday, Banerjee met with her party's MPs and discussed with them the current session of Parliament and the road to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"Our Chairperson @MamataOfficial held a meeting with all MPs in Delhi. The current Parliament session, the road to 2024 and various issues were discussed, with several activities and initiatives outlined for the coming days. We are always committed to serving the people," tweeted the official handle of the All India Trinamool Congress.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)