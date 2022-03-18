West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee likely to visit North Bengal on March 28

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit North Bengal from March 28 to March 31.

According to state secretariat Nabanna sources, Mamata is likely to visit the hills during her stay in North Bengal.

At a time when the main opposition party BJP is demanding separate statehood of North Bengal, the Trinamool Congress is not leaving any stone unturned to woo back North Bengal which was won by BJP in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

It can be noted that last month Mamata also visited North Bengal after Trinamool Congress for the first time won Siliguri Municipal Corporation.

Last month in Siliguri, the Chief Minister also participated in the 511th birth anniversary of Koch Rajbongshi icon Vir Chilla Ray.

Mamata even announced a 15 feet statue of Ray that would cost up to 18 lakh rupees.

It can be recalled that earlier this week BJP Kurseung MLA Bishnu Prasad Sharma once again demanded separate statehood of North Bengal during his speech in the Assembly.

During the discussion on the Home and Hills Affairs department’s budget in the Assembly, Sharma claimed that there has been no development in North Bengal and also that the only way to resolve the problems of the people is by making North Bengal separate from West Bengal.

Last year, the BJP Kurseung MLA had written a letter to BJP national president J P Nadda seeking separation of Darjeeling hills from the state.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 07:31 PM IST