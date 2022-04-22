West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee likely to meet PM Modi on April 30

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are likely to meet on April 30 at the inaugural conference of chief ministers and chief justices of high courts.

According to TMC sources, Mamata might seek an appointment to meet Modi to speak about the central aides due for the state.

“The Chief Minister is likely to attend the Judges conclave on April 30. Maybe she will reach New Delhi a day before and might seek an appointment with Modi to discuss central aides,” said the TMC sources.

It can be noted that Mamata had several times claimed that the GST return and other central aids are long due for the state for which certain developmental projects cannot be expedited.

In the recently concluded Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS), the Chief Minister also claimed that she will seek Central government’s help to bring more industry in the state.

Last year, Mamata had met the Prime Minister after she had won the Assembly elections and then again in November with her state’s demands.

In her meeting with Modi in November last year, Mamata had even invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the inaugural of BGBS but due to busy schedule Modi gave the programme amiss.

