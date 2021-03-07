West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee leads 'Padayatra', parades with women to protest LPG cylinder price hike

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today held a massive 'Padyatra' rally with thousands of women in the wake of rising prices of LPG cylinders.
The CM lead the women's rally in Siliguri along with TMC workers, thousands of women holding slogans and protested the skyrocketing prices of LPG cylinders which is one of the vital basic needs of every household.
Accompanied by thousands of supporters, Banerjee set off on the protest march from Darjeeling More around 2 pm. Many were seen holding red-coloured cardboard replicas of LPG cylinders at the 'yatra', which was led by the TMC supremo, and joined by her ministerial colleague Chandrima Bhattacharya, and party MPs Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan.
Claiming that LPG cylinders would soon be beyond the reach of common man, the CM on Saturday said that massive demonstrations should be held to "make our voices heard". Bhattacharya said that the rally has been organised ahead of International Women's Day, and scores of women on Sunday have extended their support to the rally.
Mamata Banerjee targeted the BJP government over the hike in prices and earlier in the day launching an attack on the party she wrote on Twitter, "BJP is looting people by regularly hiking LPG prices. Women have been hit the hardest and I'm disgusted at the Centre's lack of intent to cut taxes and lessen their burden. In protest, today I'll be leading an all-women michil at Siliguri. REDUCE LPG PRICES NOW!
The poll fever in West Bengal is all set as PM Narendra Modi today kicked off his mega rally at Kolkata's historic Brigade Parade Ground while Mamata Banejree paraded with the women at Siliguri. Today marked PM Modi's first public rally in the state after the announcement of the dates for eight-phased Assembly polls for 294 constituencies in West Bengal
The fuel price hike has become a major issue. LPG Last week, the price of the cooking gas LPG was hiked by Rs 25 per cylinder across all categories, including subsidised fuel and those availed by Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries.
Last month, the chief minister warned the centre of launching a bigger protest if the latter does not reduce the prices of fuel.
Briefing the mediapersons outside her residence at Kalighat here, Banerjee had said, "The prices of fuel have been increased by double even when the crude oil prices have reduced by 50 per cent in the international market. If they do not reduce the prices we will start a bigger protest.
Two weeks ago, she also drove an electric scooter to travel to her residence in Kalighat from state secretariat 'Nabanna' in Howrah as a mark of protest against the fuel price hike.
Over a period of time, the prices of LPG, petrol and diesel have increased sharply in the country. Opposition parties have held protests in different parts of the country over the fuel price rise.
