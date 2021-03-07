West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee leads 'Padayatra', parades with women to protest LPG cylinder price hike

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today held a massive 'Padyatra' rally with thousands of women in the wake of rising prices of LPG cylinders.

The CM lead the women's rally in Siliguri along with TMC workers, thousands of women holding slogans and protested the skyrocketing prices of LPG cylinders which is one of the vital basic needs of every household.

Accompanied by thousands of supporters, Banerjee set off on the protest march from Darjeeling More around 2 pm. Many were seen holding red-coloured cardboard replicas of LPG cylinders at the 'yatra', which was led by the TMC supremo, and joined by her ministerial colleague Chandrima Bhattacharya, and party MPs Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan.