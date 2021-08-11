West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee invited to World Peace Convention in Rome on October 6 and 7

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been invited to Rome on October 6-7 for World Peace Convention. Due to ongoing pandemic, decision by the Chief Minister is yet to be taken on whether she will visit Rome.

“In the framework of this human, social and spiritual dimension I would like to invite You, Excellency, to honour us with Your relevant presence and Your meaningful and enriching contribution to the international event in Rome: the World Meeting for Peace "Peoples as Brothers, Future Earth “, on the next 6 and 7 October 2021. His Holiness Pope Francis, the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, the Great Imam of Al-Azhar (Egypt) H.E. Ahmad alTayyib, the German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the highest Italian political authorities, and many high representatives of the Christian Churches and of the great religions from all over the world have already confirmed their participation,” read the letter.

However, German Chancellor Angela Merkel confirmed that she will be present at the program.

ALSO READ Centre not cooperating with West Bengal to set up Ghatal Master Plan: CM Mamata Banerjee

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 11:18 PM IST