Updated on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 10:40 PM IST

West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee invited at Nepal Convention by Nepali Congress

Aritra Singha
WB CM Mamata Banerjee | Photo: PTI

Kolkata: At a time when TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee is thinking big for her party, Nepali Congress had invited Mamata at Nepal Convention from December 10-12.

According to TMC sources, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit Nepal on December 11.

Notably, the TMC Supremo in the last few months had been maligning the Congress and several Congress leaders of different states had been seen defecting to the Trinamool Congress to fight against the BJP.

According to party supremo and heavyweight leaders the Congress is ‘lacking initiative’ to form an anti-Modi front.

Incidentally, Nepali Congress is the largest party of Nepal and with absolute majority it has been the ruling party of Nepal since July 2021.

Meanwhile, amidst the winter session in the Parliament, TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee will hold a meeting with TMC MPs of both Upper and Lower Houses on December 7 at the national capital to discuss the issues to be raised in the Parliament.

Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 10:40 PM IST
