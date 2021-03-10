West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee injured in Nandigram, says she was pushed by few people near her car

Nandigram: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sustained injuries while returning from a temple in Nandigram.
According to the TMC supremo, four-five people purposely banged the door of her car on her leg.
“There was no police to protect me. Few people purposely attacked me by banging the car’s door on my leg. I am also having minor chest pain. The attack was deliberately planned,” claimed Mamata.
It was seen that Mamata who was sitting at co-driver's seat after the injury was later seen lying down at the back seat of her car.
The incident happened at Reyapara area of Nandigram where the West Bengal Chief Minister had rented a two BHK apartment. The Chief Minister was supposed to stay back at Nandigram today, but due to the injury, she is being brought back to Kolkata for treatment. She is being brought back through green corridor and will be taken to SSKM hospital for treatment.
According to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari the TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee is doing drama fearing a loss in the upcoming Assembly polls.