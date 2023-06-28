West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Ignores Doctor's Advice, Leaves Hospital On Wheelchair Following Injury After Emergency Chopper Landing |

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sustained injuries to her knee and hip after her helicopter made an emergency landing in North Bengal due to bad weather. Despite doctors' advice to stay at the hospital, Banerjee chose to continue treatment at her home, rejecting hospital admission.

Injuries and Medical Advice

Doctors at a Kolkata hospital conducted an MRI scan, revealing ligament injuries to Mamata Banerjee's left knee joint and left hip joint. Despite the diagnosis, the Chief Minister opted against hospital admission and decided to receive treatment at her residence instead.

Emergency Landing At Sevoke Air Base

Banerjee was returning to Kolkata after a two-day campaign for the upcoming panchayat elections when her helicopter encountered bad weather and had to make an emergency landing at the Sevoke air base. The pilot made the decision to land due to severe shaking of the aircraft caused by the unfavorable weather conditions.

Mamata Sustained Injuries In Incident

During her attempt to disembark from the helicopter at the air base, Mamata Banerjee sustained her injuries. Subsequently, she travelled back to Kolkata via a flight from Bagdogra Airport. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of air travel during adverse weather conditions.

Weather Forecast

The India Meteorological Department had issued a forecast of heavy rain in West Bengal's coastal districts for the following two days, citing a low-pressure area over north interior Odisha and south Jharkhand.

BJP Mocks Mamata

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Sukanta Majumdar questioned why she always hurt her leg ahead of elections. “I pray for her well-being and hope she recovers soon. She believes in astrology and she should consult why she always hurts her legs before elections? This is not a nice thing. Actually we all know from listening to PM Modi’s speech where she is actually hurt,” said Majumdar.

It may be recalled that during the 2021 Assembly election campaigning in Nandigram, Mamata had hurt her legs following which she did her campaigning sitting in a wheelchair.