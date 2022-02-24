West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee hands over student credit cards to 5000 students

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee handed over student credit cards to five thousand students on Thursday.

While distributing the credit cards, Mamata urged all the state-owned banks to clear the loans to the students and reiterated that her government is the guarantor.

“The government stands as the guarantor for each credit recipient. Hence, the sanctioned amount is guaranteed money. There will be no defaulter. The cooperative banks are doing their bit and the state-owned banks should also come up and cooperate. 5000 cards are given today while 20000 more are also sanctioned,” said Mamata at the function in Netaji Indoor Stadium.

It can be noted that under this student credit card scheme by the Trinamool Congress government, students can avail education loans of up to 10 lakh rupees for a simple interest over 15 years.

The Chief Minister also said that her government has constructed 30 new universities, 14 new medical colleges and 3,000 schools including 365 Santhali ones.

Urging that the private universities should work fearlessly, Mamata, without naming anyone, claimed that only the state government can call for an audit of private universities.

“Someone has asked for an audit of financial papers of the private universities. But don’t worry, only the state government can call for such an order. All should work fearlessly,” mentioned the Chief Minister.

It can be recalled that earlier last month Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had summoned 11 private universities and asked them to audit their financial papers.

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 09:08 PM IST