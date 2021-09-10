West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee files nomination from Bhabanipur constituency

Kolkata: At a time when BJP had announced their candidate for Bhabanipur constituency, the Trinamool Congress’ candidate Mamata Banerjee filed her nomination today at Alipore Survey building.

West Bengal Transport Minister Firhad Hakim’s wife Ruby Hakim and Bengali producer Nispal Singh Rane proposed Mamata Banerjee’s name from Bhabanipur constituency.

After filing her nomination, Mamata also visited a few Ganesh pandals and paid homage.

After her nomination was filed, Firhad said that the people of Bhabanipur are ready to mark Mamata Banerjee’s victory from Bhabanipur constituency.

“A conspiracy was hatched against TMC Supremo in Nandigram but people of Bhabanipur are ready to make Mamata Banerjee win from this seat,” said Firhad.

Notably, several young boys were seen standing outside the Alipore Survey building wearing ‘Khela Hobe’ (game is on) Tshirt.

Asked about BJP’s candidate Priyanka Tibrewal from Bhabanipur constituency to which Firhad said that nobody knows Priyanka.

“Who is Priyanka? Does anyone know her? She didn’t do any work for people so why will people vote for her,” claimed Firhad.

Meanwhile, according to TMC sources, in order to woo a sizeable non-Bengali voters in the Bhabanipur constituency, Mamata Banerjee is likely to hold a meeting with non-Bengali voters next week and on September 22-23 she will campaign in Murshidabad’s Samserganj and Jangipur constituencies.

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 06:25 PM IST