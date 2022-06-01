West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee eyes tribal votes, instructs party workers to work hard | (PTI Photo)

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with the aim of getting hold of the tribal vote bank in Purulia, Bankura and Jungle Mahal districts of Midnapore, ahead of Panchayat poll in 2023, urged the people of Bankura district not to vote for BJP and directed the party workers to work hard.

“BJP had won a considerable number of seats in the region in last Lok Sabha polls and also in 2021 Assembly polls. No one should get misled by the BJP. The BJP-led Central government has taken several anti-people decisions. Demonetisation has broken the country's economic backbone and led to a rise in unemployment,” said Mamata. She also instructed government officials to expedite tribal and social welfare schemes in the Jungle Mahal region.

Mamata also alleged that India is facing a crisis in wheat supply due to the Central government’s ‘mismanagement’ of the economy.

“The BJP led central government is not giving us wheat. There is a scarcity of wheat across the country and the crisis is due to faulty economic policies of the BJP government. The BJP government is busy selling the country’s assets like railways, insurance,” alleged the Chief Minister.

Taking further potshots at the central government, Mamata said that the Central government is not giving the money due to the state from last December.

“Where will the poor people go? We try to pay the poor workers within 15 days but the BJP government is depriving us of the money for the last five months. If they (BJP) can’t give money to the states then they should quit. The Centre must give us our money else we will say goodbye to BJP,” added Mamata.