West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Calls Emergency Meeting With LPG Dealers Amid Shortage

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File image) | PTI

Kolkata: Amid crisis of both domestic and commercial LPG, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday held an emergency meeting with all the LPG dealers at Soujanya to take stock of the situation.

Talking to the media, Mamata said that she had asked the LPG dealers to make an SOP of the available stock of LPGs in the state.

“I have also asked them to see that no one should do black marketing of the LPG cylinders. I have even told them to do rationing of the cylinders properly so that not a single citizen of the state gets denied and asked them to fix their server where people call and book cylinders,” said Mamata.

The Chief Minister also mentioned that the dealers told her to inform people that no one should ‘panic’.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Notably, on March 12, Mamata will hold a meeting with all the departments to take stock of the situation.

“I have heard from my Chief Secretary that the central government failed to give us the stock of LPG available in the country. State government has no role in the Petroleum department and until the central government comes out clear nobody can do anything,” further added Mamata.

Also Watch:

The West Bengal Chief Minister taking potshots at the central government mentioned that the union government had ‘failed’ in making proper plans.

“In every petrol pump there is a photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. All the petrol pump dealership is given to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cadres. Before mentioning that people won’t get cylinders before 25 days, the central government should have planned an alternative. The war started immediately after the Prime Minister returned from Israel. Didn’t he know anything? Why didn’t he take action on time instead of suddenly enforcing ESMA? They can cut voter’s names in SIR but cannot have a proper plan,” Mamata was heard saying to a Bengali news channel.

Mamata also hinted towards ‘power cuts’ in the state as usage of Microwave ovens and Induction cooktops will rise along with ACs during summer.

Several people were seen standing outside LPG offices across the state as most of them either didn’t get delivery of cylinders or could not book a new cylinder online.