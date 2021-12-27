West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee appoints Ashim Roy as Lokayukta chairman

Kolkata: After holding a meeting with Assembly Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday appointed Ashim Roy as Lokayukta chairman.

According to Assembly sources, the Chief Minister had meetings with Human Right groups and asked them to work in sync with the state government.

Reacting to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar’s refusal to pass the separation of Howrah and Bally Municipal Corporations, Mamata said that there are ‘constitutional bindings’ and also that ‘I will do my bit and the Governor will do what he is supposed to’.

On December 26, the Governor said that he will send back the bill to the state government as he is yet to receive the clarification he sought from the Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay on November 24.

Reacting to the Dhankhar's comment, the Speaker on Monday said that he had no idea why the Governor is not passing the bill.

“I have no idea why the Governor is doing this. The Howrah and Bally election would have taken place along with the other civic polls. The Governor is busy writing on Twitter and maligning me and the government for which I would reserve my comments,” said Bandhopadhyay.

Meanwhile, Dhankhar during his visit to Darjeeling on Monday said that the State Election Commission (SEC ) can hold Howrah Municipal Corporation (HMC) polls with 66 wards as in 2015.

“I have not signed any bill. If needed I will raise Article 200 of the Constitution. I have sought certain information on the need for bifurcation of the two municipalities but I initially had received half information and am yet to get more details on the same,” said Dhankhar.

Though initially HMC was supposed to go for polls on January 22, but due to the slugfest between the Governor and the state government the fate of HMC polls is yet to be ascertained.

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 09:48 PM IST