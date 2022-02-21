West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee announces modified compensation package for land losers in Deocha Pachami coal project

Kolkata: Amidst the protest by the landowners, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced a modified compensation package for people who are giving land for the state government’s mining project in Birbhum’s Deocha Pachami.

“Land will be given against land. Those whose lands are not on record even they will be given counter land as compensation. No land will be taken forcibly. Apart from jobs, land and financial assistance will also be given to the people giving the land and it is passed in the cabinet,” said Mamata adding that the government is undertaking this mining project of 35,000 crore rupees which will also have employment opportunities for people.

Claiming that certain ‘illegal’ mine owners are misleading people, Mamata said that if this project happens then the cost of electricity will also ‘come down’ in the state.

“100 years of electricity reserve will take place in the state if this project happens. The cost of electricity will also come down and there won’t be any load shedding in this state. Some people are politicizing and misleading others over this project,” mentioned the Chief Minister.

Specifying the compensation decided by the state government, state Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi said that a person having land in the area will get double the market value of the land along with 100% solatium as land cost ( i.e. around Rs 13 lakhs per bigha).

“Compensation in lieu of a built up house (for those who will opt for money) increased from Rs 5 lakh per family to Rs 7 lakh. Subsistence allowance to be provided to all families in the area has been increased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh,” said Dwivedi.

Dwivedi also added that the houses under the R&R package will be provided in a model R&R colony with all basic and civic amenities including internal roads, drinking water connection, health centre, electricity, AWC, ration shop, bank, play ground, community centre, place of worship for all communities and burial ground for all concerned.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 08:14 PM IST