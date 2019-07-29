West bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announces mass contact campaign by Trinamool

"The main motive of this campaign is to build a strong mass contact base and listen to people's grievances. Those who want to directly connect with us, call us in the new number provided or get in touch with us on the new website.

"We believe that people should be provided a platform to express what they feel," Banerjee said, adding that her party will not start the campaign for the 2021 state Assembly polls now as the election is nearly two years away.

She also said the party leaders taking part in the mass outreach programme will be working only within their constituencies.

Asked if the party's grip at the grass root level has loosened over the years, she said her party still was a "grass root level party" and claimed that the new initiatives are being taken to further strengthen its bond with the masses.

"It is already there. That is why our campaign will be a strong one. We have completed 450 administrative review meetings where to meet elected representatives as well as administrative officials and listen to people's problems. We want to make the connection stronger," she said.

Refuting the claims of a number of media outlets that the Trinamool is mulling recruiting "whole-timers" in the party, Banerjee said it does not have that kind of money to take such measures.

"Our party is a poor party. It does not have the money to keep 'whole-timers'. I saw some media houses have written about this without even consulting us. I always talk about electoral reforms because it would help us to get state funding of elections. All the parties are not rich like the BJP," she added.