West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee Announces ₹85,000 Doles For Durga Puja Committees, Promises Hike To ₹1 Lakh Next Year

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | File

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday had announced Rs. 85000 doles to every Durga Puja committee this year and also promised to hike the same upto Rs. 1 lakh next year.

“I saw an ad which states that a 112-foot-tall Durga idol will be set up. Can you imagine? Don’t you think that this can create a stampede-like situation? The clubs need to be careful so that no such situation happens. All places like bus stands, railway stations or ferry ghats need to be secured to prevent dangerous incidents,” said Mamata.

The Chief Minister also mentioned that 75 percent electricity will be given for free to the puja committees and also that this year's Durga Puja carnival will be on October 15.

“The state control room works 24x7 to avoid any unforeseen circumstances. The Puja forum too, should have a control room to ensure seamless communication. There should be no issue regarding the security of women. The specially-abled people should be taken care of. Multiple entry and exit points should be made available in the pandals to avoid accidents in case of emergencies,” further added Mamata.

“Proper electricity and fire safety methods should be followed in the pandals. Just to add a bit of more lights and glamour, safety should not be compromised. This state belongs to everyone and so does this Puja. All of this is always above politics. Everyone should work together during these times. In case a mishap occurs, then that committee will be blacklisted for the next year and will not be receiving any sponsorship for the pujas,” warned the West Bengal Chief Minister.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Shankar Ghosh said that the government who cannot pay debts is giving doles to woo the voters. Congress state chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, “Trinamool Congress (TMC) doesn’t know anything beyond votes. So, to lure voters she promised Rs. 1 lakh dole next year.”