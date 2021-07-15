West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee again writes to PM Modi, requests him to send more COVID-19 vaccines

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to send more vaccines to West Bengal.

“We need 14 crore vaccination and have received 2.12 crore so far and that too 18 lakh was purchased by the state spending 60 crore rupees. West Bengal has done the best vaccination work in the country and if we get more then we can save lives of more people,” said Mamata also stating that she is not aware that whether the PM will give reply to her letter but as a CM she had done her duty.

Taking a pot shot at the Union Health Minister, Mamata said that the health minister said that 75 lakh vaccines will be sent to West Bengal but the state had only received 25 lakh.

“2.5 crore people got vaccinated in the state out of which 1.8 crore got first dose and 70 lakh got both the jabs. They (BJP) are sending more vaccines to UP and other states. That is not the problem as even they are human beings but I want to ask them the reason for discriminating with Bengal,” claimed the West Bengal Chief Minister adding that in WB covid active rate is 1.5 percent and discharge rate is 98 percent.

The Chief Minister also distributed 114 mobile shop vans for the hawkers of Digha whose shops were damaged in Cyclone Yaas.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal BJP at several places held protest rallies over the alleged black marketing of the vaccines by the Trinamool Congress led West Bengal government.

Former Minister Debasree Chowdhury said that the TMC government due to their ‘atrocities’ is denying the jab to common people.