West Bengal: CID summons shows TMC's vindictive politics, says BJP MP Arjun Singh

Kolkata: A day after being summoned by the West Bengal CID, BJP MP Arjun Singh said that despite getting relief from the Supreme Court over the money siphoning case, he has been served a notice by CID on instructions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Talking to the Free Press Journal, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Arjun Singh said that summoning by the CID clearly shows the vindictive politics of the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government.

“There are charge sheets against the arrested TMC leaders but for us despite getting relief from the Supreme Court how can the CID summon us? This shows the vindictive politics of TMC. We can go to court to transfer our case. We respect the law,” said Arjun.

Asked on being present before the CID on May 25, to which the BJP MP said that in keeping with the verdict by Calcutta High Court they will be facing the CID virtually.

“High Court today said due to pandemic, meetings can be conducted virtually. So me and my nephew will meet the CID virtually, mentioned the BJP MP.

Notably, CID on May 20 had summoned Arjun Singh and his nephew over misappropriation of funds in a cooperative bank in the Barrackpore area of North 24 Parganas, and asked him to visit CID headquarters at Bhawani Bhawan on May 25.

According to CID sources, the CID officials had visited Arjun’s residence to quiz him over his alleged involvement in the misappropriation of funds case and police complaint was filed against him at Bhatpara police station in July last year.

It is pertinent to mention that in September last year Arjun Singh was removed from the post of chairman of Bhatpara Naihati Cooperative Bank.

According to the other board of directors of the bank, Singh as the chairman of Bhatpara Naihati Cooperative bank had siphoned huge amounts of money by sanctioning huge amounts of loans against fake work orders from Bhatapara Municipal Corporation and also at several fake firms.