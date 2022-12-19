West Bengal: CID serves notice to CBI over Lalan Sheikh’s custodial death case

Central Bureau of Investigation | File Photo

Kolkata: The West Bengal CID on Sunday served notice to CBI over the custodial death of the main accused in the Bogtui fire incident, Lalan Sheikh.

The CID officers had sought answers from the central agency over certain queries and had asked them to give the details of the security arrangements at the Rampurhat temporary camp office of the CBI when the death of the accused took place on December 12 evening. The CID also asked the central sleuths to submit the CCTV footage of the temporary camp.

Meanwhile, Lalan Sheikh’s wife Reshma bibi on Sunday complained that at least Rs. 50000 cash along with a few gold ornaments were stolen from her house which was sealed by the CBI.

“My house was sealed by the CBI but even then there was a theft in my house. Over Rs. 50000 cash and gold bangles and nose pins of my daughter were stolen from the cupboard,” said Reshma bibi.

It may be recalled that the names of seven CBI officers are mentioned in the FIR lodged by Lalan’s wife. Following the police complaint, the CBI moved the Calcutta High Court and Justice Jay Sengupta allowed CID to continue with their investigation and also instructed that the CID cannot take any stringent action against the central sleuths.

It is pertinent to mention that Lalan was arrested by the CBI earlier this month from Jharkhand as he was the main accused in the Bogtui carnage incident that took place on March 21 this year and had claimed at least 10 lives.