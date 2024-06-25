West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Writes To PM Modi Over Bangladesh Treaties | ANI

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the water sharing issue relating to Ganges and Teesta with Bangladesh without consulting the West Bengal government.

“I am writing this letter in context of the recent visit of Prime Minister of Bangladesh. It seems that water sharing issues relating to the Ganges and Teesta rivers may have been discussed during the meeting. Such unilateral deliberations and discussions without consultation and the opinion of the state government is neither acceptable nor desirable,” read part of the letter.

Mamata alleged that in the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, sharing of water of river Teesta has been discussed and she also mentioned that if this is implemented then there will be scarcity of water in North Bengal.

“We do share a very close relationship with Bangladesh geographically, culturally and economically. I love and respect people of Bangladesh and always wish for their well-being. The state of West Bengal has cooperated with Bangladesh on several issues in the past. Agreement on exchange of India-Bangladesh enclaves, also known as the Chitmahals,” further read the letter.

“Indo-Bangladesh Railway Line and Bus Services are some of the milestones of jointly working together with Bangladesh for the betterment of the economy in this region. However, water is very precious and is the lifeline of the people. We cannot compromise on such a sensitive issue which has severe and adverse implications on the people. People of West Bengal will be the worst sufferers due to the impact of such agreements,” added the letter.

The Prime Ministers of the two countries in a recent meeting has reportedly discussed the conservation and management of the River Teesta and the renewal of the 1996 Ganga Water Treaty.

“I came to understand that the Government of India is in the process of renewing the Indo Bangladesh Farakka Treaty (1996) which is to expire in 2026. It is a Treaty which delineates the principles of sharing of water between Bangladesh and India and as you are aware it has huge implications for the people of West Bengal for maintaining their livelihood. It is to convey my strong reservation that no discussion on sharing of Teesta water and the Farakka Treaty should be taken up with Bangladesh without the involvement of the state government. The interest of people in West Bengal is paramount which should not be compromised at any cost,” stated Mamata in her letter.

The West Bengal Chief Minister had also written a letter to Modi regarding the hullabaloo that is going on regarding NEET examination.