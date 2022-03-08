West Bengal: Chandrima Bhattacharya is new finance minister, Firhad Hakim given additional charge of urban development ministry

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced new state committee office bearers, and made Chandrima Bhattacharya the new Finance Minister of State with Independent charge.

Ahead of the Budget Session 2022, Chandrima is given this new portfolio and in all possibilities, the fiscal budget 2022-23 is likely to be presented by her.

Apart from Chandrima, Firhad Hakim also emerged as Mamata Banerjee’s trusted lieutenant as apart from the state transport minister, he was also given additional charge of urban development ministry.

Both the leaders claimed that they will shoulder the new charges with full ‘honesty’.

Apart from these two new posts, the state committee members were decided by the TMC supremo.

Without much change, the TMC president post will be continued by Subrata Bakshi and the vice presidents are Amit Mitra, Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, Jay Prakash Majumdar, Derek O’ Brien and Saugata Roy to name a few.

Partha Chatterjee is continuing as the secretary general and general secretaries are Kunal Ghosh, Vivek Gupta, Arup Biswas, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Saukat Molla to name a few.

Charge of North Kolkata is given to veteran party leader Sudip Bandhopadhyay.

According to the TMC sources, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was not ‘happy’ with the committee made in June just after the Assembly elections as according to the sources, most of the ‘scam tainted’ people were given high posts.

Meanwhile, ending all speculations of rift between the political analyst Prashant Kishor and Mamata Banerjee, Kishor was seen sharing the same dais with Mamata along with other TMC leaders.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 11:10 PM IST