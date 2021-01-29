West Bengal: Chandannagar Police Commissioner Humayan Kabir, instrumental in arresting BJP workers for ‘Goli Maro’ slogans, resigns

Kolkata: New speculation started in West Bengal as ahead of the Assembly polls, Chandannagar Police Commissioner Humayan Kabir resigned from CP post citing personal issues.

Last week, Kabir, a noted police officer had instructed the arrest of three BJP leaders for chanting the ‘Goli Maro..’ (shoot the traitors) slogan from newly defected BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s rally. Hours after the arrest order, Suresh Shaw, a local BJP leader along with two other leaders were arrested at the wee hours of January 21.

Incidentally, Kabir got promoted to inspector-general of police (IGP) last month.

Gaurav Sharma, Joint Commissioner of Kolkata Police will now replace Humayun Kabir and will take up charge CP of Chandannagar from February 1.

However, TMC MP Saugata Roy said that the ruling Trinamool Congress has nothing to do in this regard.