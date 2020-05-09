West Bengal celebrates Gurudev’s anniversary amid lockdown

Prema Rajaram
Kolkata
The lockdown notwithstanding, Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore’s birth anniversary was celebrated in West Bengal. Tagore has been an integral part of the state’s cultural heritage and world over the Nobel laureate’s works are discussed. Bengal’s pride is also the Vishwabharati University set up by Tagore in Shantiniketan where celebrations will be muted this year due to the lockdown. Tagore was born on the 25th day of Baisakh, which fell on Friday, the 8th of May and CM Mamata Banerjee ensure to hold celebrations in a unique way, where the state’s intellectual ‘bhodrolok’ has a chance to partake in Rabindra Jayanti despite the lockdown.
