West Bengal celebrates Gurudev’s anniversary amid lockdown

By Prema Rajaram

The lockdown notwithstanding, Nobel lau­re­ate Rabindranath Tagore’s birth anniver­sary was celebrated in West Bengal. Tagore has been an integral part of the state’s cultural heritage and world over the Nobel laureate’s works are discussed. Ben­gal’s pride is also the Vishwabharati Unive­rsity set up by Tagore in Shantini­ke­tan where celebrations will be muted this year due to the lockdown. Tagore was born on the 25th day of Baisakh, which fell on Fri­day, the 8th of May and CM Mamata Banerjee ensure to hold cele­bra­tions in a unique way, where the state’s intellectual ‘bhodrolok’ has a chance to par­take in Rabindra Jayanti despite the lockdown.

