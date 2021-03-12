West Bengal: CBI summons Partha Chatterjee in Ponzi scam case; Madan Mitra summoned by ED in Saradha chit fund scam

Kolkata: TMC’s secretary-general Partha Chatterjee and senior TMC leader Madan Mitra have been summoned by central agencies for two different chit fund scams.

With just a few days left for the Assembly polls, in yet another twist, West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on Friday has been summoned by CBI over his alleged association with ICore chit fund scam.

According to CBI sources, Partha was seen in a program organized by ICore where he had assured the Chit Fund Company of all help.

“We need to understand his association with ICore company. We have called him next week. He was seen attending their programs,” said the CBI sources.

Reacting to the development, the TMC secretary-general said since he didn’t hear it himself he cannot comment on it but claimed that he is an honest man and with all honesty, he will cooperate with the investigation.

Meanwhile, Enforcement Directorate (ED) had summoned TMC senior leader Madan Mitra over his connection with the Saradha chit fund scam.

It is pertinent to mention that in 2015, the former West Bengal Sports and Transport Minister Madan Mitra was sent behind bars following his arrest in the Saradha case. However, Madan Mitra got bail on September 10, 2016.

Incidentally, Partha Chatterjee and Madan Mitra are contesting from Behala Paschim and Kamarhati assembly seats in the forthcoming election.

It can be recalled that the ED has also been interrogating TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh over his alleged involvement with the Saradha scam.

Crying foul, West Bengal Panchyat Minister Subrata Mukherjee said that it is a ploy of the BJP-led Central government ahead of the election.

Without naming anyone, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that even the defected leaders to the BJP who had also been involved in the chit fund scams won’t be spared.