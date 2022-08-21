West Bengal: 'CBI sold, so Centre asks ED to act,' says BJP’s national vice-president Dilip Ghosh

BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh | ANI Photo

Kolkata: Adding yet another ‘controversial’ statement BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh said that CBI has been probing several scams in the state for a long time but ‘proper’ results are not being seen.

“A setting was done with CBI officials and few officials worked according to the setting. There is a price tag for everyone and after the central government came to know about this several reshuffling was made. The Union Finance Ministry personally had sent the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to probe several scams,” said Ghosh.

Taking further potshots, Ghosh said that those who have done ‘setting’ with CBI now are moving court against ED.

“People understood that ED is that dog which can even bite for which they are moving the court. Though there was an unsatisfactory result of the probe by CBI initially, now proper disease will be treated with proper medicines,” further mentioned the BJP national vice president.

It may be noted that Ghosh had even earlier commented against the probe conducted by CBI for which he was ‘censored’ for sometime from the saffron camp.

Taking a jibe at the BJP, both TMC and CPI (M)lashed out at Ghosh.

TMC state general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that the comment of BJP national vice president is ‘absurd’.

“Which setting is Dilip Ghosh talking about? CBI is a central agency and before commenting why didn’t Dilip Ghosh write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Union Home Minister Amit Shah? Is Dilip hinting that LoP Suvendu Adhikari is still moving freely despite being chargesheeted in Saradha ponzi scam and Narada bribery case?” questioned the TMC state general secretary.

Senior CPI (M) leader and politburo member Sujan Chakraborty alleged that though Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and PM Modi keep on fighting but their ‘closed door meeting during Raksha Bandhan said it all’.

“The crème du la crème kingpins behind the scams are moving freely due to the instruction of central leaders. The meeting of Mamata and Modi during Raksha Bandhan made both Didi and Dada happy,” alleged Chakraborty.