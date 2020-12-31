West Bengal: CBI raids 2 places in Kolkata related to Trinamool youth leader

In a massive search operation launched against Trinamool Congress youth wing leader Vinay Mishra, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday carried out searches at two locations in Kolkata in connection to a cattle smuggling case, sources said.

The agency has issued a lookout circular (LOC) against Mishra, sources said, as the TMC Youth Congress General Secretary is missing.

The probe agency has been on a massive search spree for the last few weeks in the eastern state in connection with the alleged cross-border cattle smuggling and illegal coal mining cases.