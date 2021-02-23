West Bengal: CBI not happy with Rujira Naroola's statements, plans to send letters to bank

Kolkata: The CBI officials after quizzing Rujira Naroola, wife of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee said that they are not satisfied with her reply. In yet another move the CBI officials are going to send letters to the banks in Thailand and London.

As informed by Rujira on February 22, the CBI officials on Tuesday reached Rujira’s residence post 11:30 am and after quizzing the wife of Abhishek Banerjee for nearly one and a half-hour left the premises saying that Rujira didn’t reply in positive in most of the questions.

“Rujira ignored most of the questions stating that she wasn’t aware of the developments. Though we have done a video recording of the entire session and will now match with her sister Menka Gambhir’s statements. We will also send letters to the banks in Thailand and London,” said the CBI sources.

Notably, Menka Gambhir was questioned more than three hours on February 22 at her residence on EM Bypass.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee before going to the state secretariat visited Abhishek and his at their residence 10 minutes before the CBI officials entered.