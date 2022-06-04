West Bengal: CBI interrogates TMC MLAs Abhijit Sinha, Sheikh Shahnawaz in post-poll violence case | Photo: Representative Image

Kolkata: After TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal, CBI on Saturday quizzed two TMC MLAs at their temporary headquarters in Durgapur over post-poll violence.

The CBI today quizzed TMC Labhpur MLA Abhijit Sinha and Ketugram MLA Sheikh Shahnawaz who are incidentally close aides of Mondal.

Though Sinha didn’t want to say anything about the interrogation, Shahnawaz said that his name was found in the call list of the TMC Birbhum district president for which he was summoned.

“After winning the election, I had called keshto da (Anubrata Mondal) to give him the news. It is a long and old incident. Just because my name was there in dada’s call register for which I was quizzed,” said Shahnawaz.

It can be noted that the CBI on Thursday had quizzed TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal for over five and a half hours at CGO complex for alleged murder of BJP cadre Gaurav Sarkar at Birbhum’s Illambazar as a part of post-poll violence.

According to CBI sources, the statements of Mondal were recorded. They also said that the agency is trying to recover the messages and call records from Mondal’s mobile.

“The incident took place almost a year back and details even of the deleted messages and calls placed by the TMC leader’s phone. Mondal said that he would cooperate,” said the CBI sources.

Mondal, who was summoned earlier by the CBI, sought 15 days time citing doctor’s recommendation of bed rest.