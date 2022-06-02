West Bengal: CBI grills TMC leader Anubrata Mondal for nearly 6 hours in post-poll violence case | Photo: IANS

Kolkata: The CBI on Thursday quizzed TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal for over five and a half hours at the CGO complex in the alleged murder case of BJP cadre Gaurav Sarkar at Birbhum’s Illambazar as a part of post-poll violence.

According to CBI sources, the statements of Mondal were recorded and also that the CBI is trying to recover the messages and call records of Mondal’s mobile.

“The incident took place almost a year back and details even of the deleted messages and calls placed by the TMC leader’s phone. Mondal said that he would cooperate,” said the CBI sources.

Mondal who was summoned earlier by the CBI sought 15 days time citing doctor’s recommendation of bed rest.

According to a close aide of Mondal, after quizzing he had returned to his Kolkata house and will go for a routine check-up at SSKM hospital on Friday.

TMC MLA Tapas Roy said that Mondal is ‘co-operating’ with the CBI.

BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh said that Mondal knows that he will be ‘arrested’ for which out of ‘fear’ he is attending the quizzing session of CBI.

Senior CPI (M) leader Sujan Chakraborty said that if needed CBI sleuths should ‘drag’ Mondal to jail.