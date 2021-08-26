West Bengal: CBI files nine cases in post-poll violence

Kolkata: CBI registered nine cases on post-poll violence on Thursday following Calcutta High Court’s verdict earlier last week.

“The four teams constituted for probing the cases are in West Bengal. The victims’ statements are being recorded. Based on the information provided by the West Bengal police, more cases are expected to be registered in due course,” said a CBI officer.

Meanwhile, earlier this day a team of CBI visited deceased BJP cadre Abhijit Sarkar’s house at Beleghata area in central Kolkata to record the statement of his mother.

Another CBI team visited Bhatpara area of North 24 parganas to visit the residence of BJP worker Jay Prakash Yadav who also died in post-poll violence.

Meanwhile, the CBI officials had also written to the Director General of Police seeking more details on alleged murder and sexual abuse of women cases in West Bengal after the poll results were declared on May 2.

According to CBI sources, all the joint directors are asked to reach Kolkata at the earliest so that the CBI teams can function in full form.

Notably, the CBI initiated probe on alleged murders and rape in post-poll violence cases on Wednesday, the deceased BJP worker Avijit Sarkar’s brother Biswajit Sarkar on Wednesday reached the CBI office with all case related documents and video evidences.

The CBI had asked Biswajit to identify the three officers of Kolkata Police Homicide Department, who had allegedly told Bishwajit that they cannot start a probe against a sitting Trinamool Congress MLA.

Notably, all the three officers along with all the four Joint Directors in-charge of the Special Investigating Units were present at the CBI office today while Biswajit visited the CBI office.

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 11:02 PM IST