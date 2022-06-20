West Bengal: CBI files 2 charge sheets in Birbhum violence

Birbhum: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers with CFSL team investigate near the house where eight people were burnt alive, at Bogtui village in Birbhum district of West Bengal, Saturday, March 26, 2022. | (PTI Photo)

Kolkata: 90 days after the Birbhum massacre, the CBI has on Monday filed two charge sheets in the Bogtui massacre and murder of TMC block president Bhadu Sheikh in Rampurhat.

According to the charge sheet submitted in the Calcutta High Court over the Bogtui incident where 10 houses were set on fire, the central agency has mentioned names of 18 persons including two minors and Trinamool Congress leader Anarul Hossain.

Nine people, including women and children, were burnt to death on the night of March 21 when their houses in Bogtui village were set on fire.

The CBI also mentioned that the murder of Bhadu Sekh was ‘direct fallout’ of within the same camp.

The CBI also mentioned that the fight for dominance of the area and control over income from illegal collection of money between Bhadu and Palash Sheikh and Sona Sheikh led to the murder of Bhadu Sekh.

According to CBI sources, four accused are absconding including Palash Khan aka Faizul Khan, Sanju Sk aka Nur Islam Sekh, Safi Sekh aka Safizul Sekh and Mahi Sekh aka Mahirul Sekh. Meanwhile, the CBI has started sealing their properties.