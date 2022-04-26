West Bengal: CBI asks TMC leader Anubrata Mondal to surrender his passport

Kolkata: The CBI officials on Tuesday asked TMC Birbhum president Anubrata Mondal to surrender his passport so that he cannot fly abroad.

According to CBI sources, Mondal claimed that he doesn’t have any passport and the CBI officials are inquiring about the same from regional passport offices.

“Mondal claimed that he doesn’t hold any passport. The CBI officials are checking whether Mondal told the truth,” said the CBI sources.

It can be recalled that on Monday evening Mondal had written a letter to the CBI asking for time to appear before the agency till May 21.

According to a close aide of Mondal, in his letter citing ill health, he had asked CBI to give him time till May 21.

“In case the CBI officials want to quiz him, they can visit his Kolkata’s residence in Chinar Park as he is unable to visit the CBI headquarters due to ill health,” said the close aide of Anubrata.

Meanwhile, BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh said that if Mandal goes to jail he will be saved.

No sooner did TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal get released from the hospital on April 21 late evening, CBI on Saturday summoned him once again and wanted to quiz him over his alleged involvement in the cattle smuggling scam.

According to CBI sources, a second summons is also sent to Mondal over post-poll violence and sixth on Mondal’s alleged involvement in cattle smuggling scam.

