West Bengal: CBI arrests two in school jobs scam; watch video

Kolkata: In connection with the WBSSC teachers recruitment scam, the CBI on Wednesday evening arrested former convener of WBSSC advisory committee Shanti Prasad Sinha and former chairman of the committee Ashok Saha.

This is the first arrest made by the central agency in connection with this scam. Much before CBI started their inquiry both were named in the FIR filed by the investigating agency.

After the arrest, they were taken for medical examination and will be produced before the court on Thursday.

According to CBI sources, there were ‘differences’ in the statement given by both of them for which they were arrested.

“Sections 417, 465, 468, 34, and several others are given to both. We will ask for CBI custody in court as they need to be interrogated further. This committee had become the epicenter of the scam,” said a CBI officer.

It may be noted that suspended TMC leader Partha Chatterjee and his close aide Arpita Mukherjee are in judicial custody for their alleged involvement in the same scam.

Calcutta High Court had formed a committee under retired Justice Ranjit Kumar Bag to probe the scam and this committee had first mentioned that Sinha and Saha were involved in the scam.

Earlier this day, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned former president of the teacher recruitment board Manik Bhattacharya for quizzing on Monday.

Welcoming the move, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that more arrests will be made as the investigation proceeds.

“This scam includes over 3000 crore rupees. Several TMC top leaders are benefitted from this scam,” mentioned Adhikari.

CPI (M) leader Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya said that the two arrested persons are ‘pawns’.

“The kingpin is the one who had formed the committee. They had worked at the behest of the TMC heavyweight leaders. The committee was made just to start a scam,” said Bhattacharya.