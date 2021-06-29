West Bengal: Calcutta HC reserves order on Mamata Banerjee’s affidavit regarding Narada scam

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday reserved its order on the affidavit filed by the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

West Bengal Law Minister Malay Ghatak however fought for the acceptance of the affidavits.

It can be recalled that on Monday following refusal from the Supreme Court, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee filed an affidavit regarding the Narada bribery case to Calcutta High Court.

The CBI had earlier alleged that since the TMC government should be made party of the scam investigation as the TMC supremo had agitated in front from CBI office following the arrest of heavyweight TMC leaders Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, Madan Mitra and former TMC minister Sovan Chatterjee.

Following the CBI's claim, Mamata Banerjee and her lawyer and TMC leader Malay Ghatak had time and again tried to file affidavit to Calcutta High Court for not making them a party to the case as they didn’t agitate in front of CBI office.

Notably, following the arrest of the TMC leaders, the TMC supremo along with other ministers visited the CBI office in Kolkata’s Nizam Palace on May 17 and questioned the CBI officials the reason behind the arrest.

Following this, the CBI had appealed to the court of transferring the Narada bribery scam investigation to other state as according to them probe of the scam is not possible in West Bengal.