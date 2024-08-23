West Bengal: Calcutta HC Orders CBI Probe Into RG Kar Hospital Financial Irregularities, Polygraph Test Approved For Ex-Principal

Calcutta HC | Photo: Representative Image

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court on Friday had instructed a court monitored CBI probe in ‘financial irregularities’ in RG Kar hospital. The central agency will take up the case diary and CCTV footages from the state SIT by 10 am on Saturday.

Single bench of Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj heard the matter of alleged financial irregularities done by the former Principal of the college Dr. Sandip Ghosh.

The central agency has been asked to submit their report within three weeks of the transfer of the case and the next hearing is scheduled on September 7. Notably, the CBI has been quizzing Ghosh for the last eight consecutive days.

On Thursday evening the CBI had also moved the Sealdah ACJM Court to seek permission to conduct a polygraph test on former RG Kar Principal Dr. Sandip Ghosh along with four other doctors of the hospital. According to CBI sources, the court has given consent to conduct a polygraph test on Ghosh.

According to the central sleuths they are not satisfied with Ghosh’s statements and they feel that it has several ‘discrepancies’. Ghosh along with the four doctors were brought to ACJM court amid a tight security cover and was taken to the judicial magistrate’s court room on Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, petitioner and former deputy superintendent Akhtar Ali along with students welcomed the verdict. “I hope now justice will be made as I have complained against Ghosh and his malpractices and the court has acknowledged that. I am hopeful that Ghosh will be punished for all the wrong doings,” said Ali.

Protesting students on anonymity also welcomed the court’s verdict and mentioned that the ‘truth should come out’. On the other hand, the parents of the victim said that they are becoming ‘impatient’ as even after 14 days of the incident ‘they didn’t see any ray of hope’.