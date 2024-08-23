 West Bengal: Calcutta HC Orders CBI Probe Into RG Kar Hospital Financial Irregularities, Polygraph Test Approved For Ex-Principal
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWest Bengal: Calcutta HC Orders CBI Probe Into RG Kar Hospital Financial Irregularities, Polygraph Test Approved For Ex-Principal

West Bengal: Calcutta HC Orders CBI Probe Into RG Kar Hospital Financial Irregularities, Polygraph Test Approved For Ex-Principal

Calcutta High Court on Friday had instructed a court monitored CBI probe in ‘financial irregularities’ in RG Kar hospital. The central agency will take up the case diary and CCTV footages from the state SIT by 10 am on Saturday.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Friday, August 23, 2024, 10:37 PM IST
article-image
Calcutta HC | Photo: Representative Image

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court on Friday had instructed a court monitored CBI probe in ‘financial irregularities’ in RG Kar hospital. The central agency will take up the case diary and CCTV footages from the state SIT by 10 am on Saturday.

Single bench of Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj heard the matter of alleged financial irregularities done by the former Principal of the college Dr. Sandip Ghosh.

The central agency has been asked to submit their report within three weeks of the transfer of the case and the next hearing is scheduled on September 7. Notably, the CBI has been quizzing Ghosh for the last eight consecutive days.

On Thursday evening the CBI had also moved the Sealdah ACJM Court to seek permission to conduct a polygraph test on former RG Kar Principal Dr. Sandip Ghosh along with four other doctors of the hospital. According to CBI sources, the court has given consent to conduct a polygraph test on Ghosh.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: SHRC Criticises Urban Development Dept And MCGM For Inaction On Unauthorised Mobile Towers In Slum Areas
Mumbai: SHRC Criticises Urban Development Dept And MCGM For Inaction On Unauthorised Mobile Towers In Slum Areas
Haryana BJP Election Committee, Led By CM Nayab Saini, To Release First Candidate List For Assembly Polls Next Week; VIDEO
Haryana BJP Election Committee, Led By CM Nayab Saini, To Release First Candidate List For Assembly Polls Next Week; VIDEO
Mumbai Archbishop Intervenes In Bandra Fair Dispute: Reduces Stall Rent, But Protesters Demand Preferential Allotment
Mumbai Archbishop Intervenes In Bandra Fair Dispute: Reduces Stall Rent, But Protesters Demand Preferential Allotment
West Bengal: Calcutta HC Orders CBI Probe Into RG Kar Hospital Financial Irregularities, Polygraph Test Approved For Ex-Principal
West Bengal: Calcutta HC Orders CBI Probe Into RG Kar Hospital Financial Irregularities, Polygraph Test Approved For Ex-Principal

According to the central sleuths they are not satisfied with Ghosh’s statements and they feel that it has several ‘discrepancies’. Ghosh along with the four doctors were brought to ACJM court amid a tight security cover and was taken to the judicial magistrate’s court room on Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, petitioner and former deputy superintendent Akhtar Ali along with students welcomed the verdict. “I hope now justice will be made as I have complained against Ghosh and his malpractices and the court has acknowledged that. I am hopeful that Ghosh will be punished for all the wrong doings,” said Ali.

Read Also
Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: CBI Gets Court Approval For Polygraph Test On Former RG Kar Principal And...
article-image

Protesting students on anonymity also welcomed the court’s verdict and mentioned that the ‘truth should come out’. On the other hand, the parents of the victim said that they are becoming ‘impatient’ as even after 14 days of the incident ‘they didn’t see any ray of hope’.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Haryana BJP Election Committee, Led By CM Nayab Saini, To Release First Candidate List For Assembly...

Haryana BJP Election Committee, Led By CM Nayab Saini, To Release First Candidate List For Assembly...

PM Modi In Ukraine: A Triangular Tale Of Two Hugs In Which Lies India's Balancing Act On War

PM Modi In Ukraine: A Triangular Tale Of Two Hugs In Which Lies India's Balancing Act On War

West Bengal: Calcutta HC Orders CBI Probe Into RG Kar Hospital Financial Irregularities, Polygraph...

West Bengal: Calcutta HC Orders CBI Probe Into RG Kar Hospital Financial Irregularities, Polygraph...

Raipur's Russian Light Metro Project Shrouds Into Controversy

Raipur's Russian Light Metro Project Shrouds Into Controversy

Mathura Floods: People Stranded In Knee-Deep Water Rescued Using Bulldozer; Video Goes Viral

Mathura Floods: People Stranded In Knee-Deep Water Rescued Using Bulldozer; Video Goes Viral